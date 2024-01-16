HCMC perfects mechanisms for effective asset recovery in corruption cases

Ho Chi Minh City has been perfecting its mechanism and policies for effective asset recovery in corruption cases.

A vacant land lot is recovered from a corruption case

The Chairman of the municipal People's Committee requested relevant units to improve the recovery of lost and appropriated assets in corruption cases meanwhile these bodies must review and propose amendments and improvements to mechanisms, policies and laws on tracing, freezing, confiscating and returning funds that have been obtained through bribery, misappropriation of funds, and other corrupt practices.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a document conveying the direction of the Chairman on strengthening the implementation of anti-corruption measures in the city.

Accordingly, the People's Committee Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City requested departments, agencies and administrations in districts to continue to properly and effectively implement leadership and direction solutions to prevent, detect and handle corrupt practices according to the law, the direction of the City Party Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Along with that, responsible agencies should focus on the inspection and testing of sectors which have public opinions about corruption and negative phenomena especially check the responsibilities of leaders in implementing the law on preventing and combating corruption and negativity.

HCMC People's Committee Chairman also requested units to strictly implement solutions to prevent corruption while controlling conflicts of interest and improve capacity to detect corruption and take measures to recover assets in corruption cases.

The Department of Home Affairs is assigned to liaise with relevant agencies and units to inspect the organization and operation of social organizations whose establishment or articles are approved by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. These organizations have mobilized people's financial contributions for charitable activities according to regulations.

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also requested the Fatherland Front Committee at all levels, mass organizations, and press agencies to regularly strengthen supervision in the implementation of legal regulations on preventing and combating corruption and negativity, contributing to the stabilization of the society and the city's socio-economic development and reinforcement of people's trust in the Party and government.

City Police, People's Court, People's Procuracy, and Ho Chi Minh City Civil Judgment Enforcement Department are required to improve the recovery of assets in corruption cases.

By Ngo Binh – Translated By Anh Quan