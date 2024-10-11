HCMC People’s Council Chairwoman urges hastening implementation of key projects

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le urged Hoc Mon District to accelerate the disbursement of public investment and implementation of key projects in the remaining months of this year.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

She spoke about this at the 19th conference of the Executive Board of Hoc Mon District Party Committee of the 2020-2025 tenure to review the socioeconomic situation in the first nine months and key tasks in the remaining months of the year on October 11.

The district has completed 42 out of 50 projects to celebrate the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). The Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council requested the locality to promptly implement and finish the remaining eight projects.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

She asked Hoc Mon District to continuously focus on implementing and evaluating the results of HCMC's theme for 2024, “Determination to effectively implement digital transformation and Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly”, providing residents with instructions for online public services, stimulating domestic consumption and tourism, helping businesses access credit support packages and new policies on tax exemptions and reductions, and land use fees to solve their difficulties.

She also praised the efforts of the Executive Board of the Party Committee, the Government, and the people of Hoc Mon District to carry out social welfare activities for residents, especially the donation of more than VND7.4 billion to northern localities affected by typhoon Yagi.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh