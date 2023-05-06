HCMC Party Secretary asks to care for female workers

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee asked to continue to pay attention to female workers’ material and spiritual aspects of life especially unskilled female workers when businesses are laying off workers.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on May 5 held a conference to review the 15-year implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 11 and the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Action Program 31 on women's mission in the country’s industrialization and modernization period.

Speaking at the conference, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen reviewed the key contents in the resolution 15 years ago to recall these actions the city leaders have applied the resolution to real life. Thanks to it, the southern metropolis has achieved great achievements making important contributions in the development of the city during the past 15 years.

In particular, Ho Chi Minh City has effectively implemented the target program for gender equality and for the advancement of women, creating favorable conditions for women to participate more and more widely in many fields of social life. At the same time, many outstanding examples and female talents have appeared in the fields of production and business, culture, science and art, scientific research, entrepreneurship.

Many mechanisms and policies on labor, employment, vocational training, sustainable poverty reduction, and social welfare related to women have been promulgated by Ho Chi Minh City, contributing to the country's economic development and ensuring social security.

The women's unions at all levels of Ho Chi Minh City have been constantly paying attention to the protection of women's rights and interests by proposing many guidelines and policies to promote the role of women in the society.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee reiterated the goals in the Politburo's Resolution 31 on the development orientation of HCMC until 2030, with a vision to 2045, to affirm the mission of Ho Chi Minh City and mention the important role of women and task of caring for women.

In the coming time, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee asked to continue to enhance the role of women and task of caring for women to meet the present requirements. In which, the quality of female human resources is one of the important factors creating a new driving force in sustainable development, in improving city dwellers’ quality of life.

Therefore, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee requested to take heed of policies and mechanisms to promote, create favorable conditions and environment for women to devote to their career.

In addition, competent agencies should develop a strategy to train female human resources for economic development, especially the knowledge economy, creating conditions for women to improve their technology and foreign language skills to meet the demand for high-quality jobs, adapting to the labor shift in the technology era.

Along with that, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that special attention is paid to the part of women who are struggling to make a living.

The gender equality goals should be seriously reviewed, ensuring that the requirements set forth are substantive. Simultaneously, the city will strive to reduce the rate of unskilled laborers while encouraging women to start innovative startups.

Furthermore, the city should continue to pay attention to training of female staff to get more women into leadership positions.