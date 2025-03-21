HCMC Party Committee Office supports poor households in Ca Mau

A delegation from the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, together with sponsors, visited U Minh District, Ca Mau Province, to present gifts to poor and near-poor households and disadvantaged students on the morning of March 21.

Mr. Pham Hong Son, Chief of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee, speaks at the gift-giving event.

The delegation distributed 100 gift packages, including 50 for poor and near-poor households (each worth VND2 million) and 50 for students (each including VND2 million in cash and additional gifts). These donations were mobilized through the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office in collaboration with benefactors and businesses.

Mr. Pham Hong Son, Chief of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee, and representatives of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Office present gifts to poor and near-poor households in U Minh District.

These gifts reflect the solidarity and care of Ho Chi Minh City’s people, helping ease difficulties for U Minh residents. “Each package, along with our heartfelt wishes, carries the spirit of compassion and support for those in need,” said Mr. Pham Hong Son, Chief of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee.

Representatives of the delegation present gifts to disadvantaged students.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Thuy Doan