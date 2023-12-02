HCMC Party Committee convenes for socio-economic development solutions for 2024

On December 2, the 11th Executive Committee of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, serving the 2020-2025 term, convened its 24th Expanded Conference.

The conference was presided over by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Politburo and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

In attendance at the conference were Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of HCMC People's Committee; Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council; and Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

At the conference, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai of the HCMC Party Committee informed that the discussions primarily centered around four key areas, encompassing reporting on the socio-economic status of HCMC in 2023 and outlining the pivotal tasks and solutions for 2024. Additionally, there will be reports on the Party and Government building efforts and mass mobilization activities in 2023, along with the essential tasks and solutions for 2024.

In addition, opinions are sought on the report summarizing the 3-year implementation of Resolution No.26 of the HCMC Party Committee regarding the concentrated investment in completing the Thu Thiem New Urban Area before 2030. The conference also addresses the summary report of the 5-year implementation of Resolution No.14 of the Executive Committee of the HCMC Party Committee on enhancing leadership over the Party economic activities of the HCMC Party Committee.

The 24th Expanded Conference of the HCMC Party Committee took place over one working day, featuring discussions on various important topics.

HCMC has swiftly implemented Resolution 31 of the Politburo on the direction and development tasks of the city until 2030, with a vision to 2045, as well as National Assembly Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for HCMC’s development, resulting in significant growth across various economic sectors in the city, indicating that the city's directive and management solutions have yielded positive results in numerous areas, contributing to bolstering the people's confidence in the Party's leadership.

With considerable economic openness, HCMC is susceptible to the impacts of global economic and political uncertainties, as well as shared challenges from the domestic economic landscape. The estimated growth rate of the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) for the third quarter of 2023 is 6.71 percent, and for the first nine months of the year, it is anticipated to rise by 4.57 percent compared to the same period.

In specific sectors, agriculture, forestry, and fisheries saw a 1.14 percent growth compared to the same period, while the industrial and construction sectors climbed by 2.57 percent. The service sector made the most substantial contribution to the GRDP growth, showing a 5.67 percent rise over the corresponding period. Taxes less subsidies on products surged 2.78 percent.

The total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue in 2023 soared by 10.8 percent compared to 2022. Notably, retail sales of goods increased by 11.7 percent, accommodation and catering services saw a remarkable 29 percent growth, travel services hiked by 51.9 percent, and other services edged up by 2.1 percent.

The total export turnover of HCMC enterprises through national borders in 2023 is anticipated to reach US$46.61 billion, down 1.2 percent compared to the same period last year (which experienced a 5.1 percent increase).

Regarding tourism, the total revenue in 2023 is projected to reach VND160 trillion, up 22 percent year-on-year and 33.3 percent compared to the plan. The estimated number of international visitors to HCMC in 2023 stands at 5 million, marking a 44.3 percent rise compared to the same period and meeting 100 percent of the plan. Domestic tourist arrivals in HCMC for 2023 are expected to reach 35 million, a 12 percent increase compared to the same period, achieving 100 percent of the plan.

HCMC has also welcomed and engaged with more than 217 foreign and domestic delegations to explore the investment and business environment. The city has organized 177 trade and investment promotion programs domestically and internationally, supporting businesses in reviving production and operations, promoting product introductions, and expanding consumer markets through a series of promotional events aimed at disseminating market information.