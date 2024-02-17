HCMC Party Chief visits victims, site of fatal fire in District 10

A delegation of HCMC officials led by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on February 17 visited the victims and site of a tragic house fire that killed four people in District 10.

The city’s leaders came to the site of the blaze and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

He asked the local authorities to help the families of the victims stabilize their lives and identify the cause of the fire.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) on February 17 visits the victims and site of a tragic house fire that killed four people in District 10. (Photo: SGGP)

According to witnesses, the fire broke out at around 3.40 am on the same day in a house located at No. 623/20/19 on Cach Mang Thang Tam Street in Ward 15 in District 10. The fire then spread to a house next door at No.623/20/21.

The rescue team saved seven people of the two houses and found four bodies including Nguyen Thi Hong X., 46, Le Thi Hong T., 47, Tran Quoc C., 38, and Le Hoang D., 56. Two houses were destroyed.

The city’s leaders visit the site of the blaze. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) visits and offers condolences to the families of the victims of the fire. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai, Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh