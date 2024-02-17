HCMC Party Chief visits victims, site of fatal fire in District 10

The city’s leaders came to the site of the blaze and offered condolences to the families of the victims.
He asked the local authorities to help the families of the victims stabilize their lives and identify the cause of the fire.
According to witnesses, the fire broke out at around 3.40 am on the same day in a house located at No. 623/20/19 on Cach Mang Thang Tam Street in Ward 15 in District 10. The fire then spread to a house next door at No.623/20/21.
The rescue team saved seven people of the two houses and found four bodies including Nguyen Thi Hong X., 46, Le Thi Hong T., 47, Tran Quoc C., 38, and Le Hoang D., 56. Two houses were destroyed.