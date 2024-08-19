HCMC Party Chief presents 80-year Party membership badge to veteran Party member
SGGPO
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on August 19 presented the 80-year Party membership badge to Party member Le Quang Thanh residing in the city’s District 11.
Party member Le Quang Thanh whose real name is Doan Van Ty is a former member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and former Secretary of Vung Tau-Con Dao Special Zone Party Committee.
He was born in 1924 in My Tho city of the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang Province. He was admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam on August 19, 1946. He is currently a member of the Party Organization of Ward 13 in District 11, HCMC.
Due to illness and frailty in old age, Mr. Le Quang Thanh is currently receiving the utmost care at Thong Nhat Hospital in HCMC.
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of Mr. Le Quang Thanh to the Party and national revolutionary cause.
He expressed a wish for good health and longevity for the veteran Party member.