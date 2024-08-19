HCMC Party Chief presents 80-year Party membership badge to veteran Party member

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on August 19 presented the 80-year Party membership badge to Party member Le Quang Thanh residing in the city’s District 11.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presents 80-year Party membership badge to Mr. Doan Ngoc Giao, son of Party member Le Quang Thanh. (Photo: SGGP)

Party member Le Quang Thanh whose real name is Doan Van Ty is a former member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and former Secretary of Vung Tau-Con Dao Special Zone Party Committee.

He was born in 1924 in My Tho city of the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang Province. He was admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam on August 19, 1946. He is currently a member of the Party Organization of Ward 13 in District 11, HCMC.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and representatives of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and HCMC Youth Union offer flowers to Mr. Le Quang Thanh's family. (Photo: SGGP)

Due to illness and frailty in old age, Mr. Le Quang Thanh is currently receiving the utmost care at Thong Nhat Hospital in HCMC.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of Mr. Le Quang Thanh to the Party and national revolutionary cause.

He expressed a wish for good health and longevity for the veteran Party member.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and leaders of District 11 hand over the 80-year Party membership badge to Mr. Le Quang Thanh's relatives. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers flowers to Mr. Le Quang Thanh's relatives. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen suggests the medical staff of Thong Nhat Hospital to focus on caring for Mr. Le Quang Thanh. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh