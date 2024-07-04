High-ranking delegation of HCMC visits Mongolia

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City high-ranking officials led by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has arrived in Ulaanbaatar Capital, beginning a four-day official visit to Mongolia from July 3-6.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and the city’s officials offer flowers at President Ho Chi Minh's statue in Inter-level School No.14 named after Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC delegation visited the Inter-level School No.14 named after Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and the city’s officials offered flowers at President Ho Chi Minh's statue in the school, visited Uncle Ho's commemoration and tradition room, and offered gifts to students and the school board.

In his speech during the visit, the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee expressed his joy at the visit on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Inter-level School No.14 and the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Mongolia.

He acknowledged the activities and achievements of the Ho Chi Minh School, particularly events raising awareness about Vietnamese ethnic groups’ culture and President Ho Chi Minh, contributing to maintaining and spreading solidarity and friendship between the two countries and peoples.

Students of the School No.14 welcome Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visits the Ho Chi Minh Traditional Room in the School No.14. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the Party Committee, government, and people of HCMC, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen presented the Ho Chi Minh School 10 computers contributing to improving teaching and learning conditions. He wished the teachers and students good teaching and good learning to contribute to building an increasingly beautiful Mongolia and nurturing a sustainable and friendly relationship between Mongolia and Vietnam.

Mr. E.Gungaajav, Principal of Ho Chi Minh School expressed his sincere thanks to the Vietnamese people in general, the Party Committee, the government, and the people of HCMC in particular for assistance and gave a brief report to the delegation on the general situation as well as the impressive achievements of the school in education during its formation and development.

The school was established in 1949 and is one of the cradles of training talents for Mongolia. On the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, May 14, 1980, the Central Committee of the Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party issued a decision to allow Inter-Level School No. 14 to be named after President Ho Chi Minh. In 2009, a monument to President Ho Chi Minh was built on the school's campus, and in 2017, the Ho Chi Minh Traditional Room was inaugurated.

The school has around 6,000 students, 238 teachers, and staff members. The educational facility regularly organizes activities honoring the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh and provides students programs with an opportunity to learn about the culture, custom, and traditions of the Vietnamese people.

On behalf of the Party Committee, government, and people of HCMC, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen presents the Ho Chi Minh School 10 computers. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presents Khan ran, a traditional checkered black and white shawl familiar to Southern Vietnamese, to teachers of the Ho Chi Minh School. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and his delegation attended a reception hosted by the Chingeltei District’s authorities in Ulaanbaatar City.

Addressing the event, the city’s Party Chief said that Vietnam and Mongolia share a profound historical and cultural relationship and a traditional friendship that is currently stronger than ever. The two nations are preparing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and striving to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Chingetei District and Thu Duc District which was merged with District 2 and District 9 into one administrative unit called Thu Duc City signed a memorandum of cooperation in the fields of trade, tourism, education, and health five years ago. He hoped that Chingetei District and Thu Duc City would have more practical cooperation in the coming time, contributing to promoting good relations between the two countries.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presents a gift to Chingetei District's leadership. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Committee Nguyen Van Nen and the city’s officials visit the Gobi Cashmere Factory. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Committee Nguyen Van Nen and the city’s officials also visited the Gobi Cashmere, the Mongolian biggest cashmere manufacturer.

The HCMC delegation’s four-day visit to Mongolia aims to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Mongolia (1954 – 2024), five years after signing the Memorandum of Understanding to establish friendly and cooperative relations between Thu Duc City and Chingetei District (2019-2024).

The visit also aims to strengthen connections and consolidate traditional relations and friendship and cooperation between HCMC and localities in Mongolia, as well as enhance trade, tourism, cultural exchange, and people-to-people exchanges between the southern economic hub and Mongolian localities.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh