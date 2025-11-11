HCMC Party Chief calls for preserving, promoting compassion, solidarity

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang (C), attends the Great National Unity Day in Quarter 5, Binh Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Also present was Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the festival, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, expressed his deep emotion at the simple yet heartfelt actions of the residents of Quarter 5. Whether big or small, these deeds shine with a shared simplicity, showing that the people of Quarter 5 not only live together but live for one another. He emphasized that as the city enters a new phase of development, its greatest aspiration is the happiness of its citizens. Yet happiness does not come solely from large-scale projects or modern infrastructure; it begins with the closest, most familiar things: a peaceful neighborhood, a friendly smile, and a heart willing to share.

Delegates and locals attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran Luu Quang expressed his hope that every neighborhood will remain united, with residents acting proactively, creatively, and with compassion, helping Ho Chi Minh City become stronger, more dynamic, and happier than ever.

He encouraged the people of Quarter 5 to continue upholding this cherished tradition so that every home becomes a unit of solidarity, every alley a beacon of goodwill, and the entire neighborhood a vivid illustration of humanity, civility, and self-governance.

“Let us together preserve and further promote the spirit of ‘compassion and solidarity,’ a quality that defines the identity and soul of Ho Chi Minh City,” the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang (R) presents trees to residents of Quarter 5. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, speaks with residents in Binh Thanh Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, along with leaders of Binh Thanh Ward, presented trees and encouraged the community to develop the “Binh Thanh—Blossoms of Solidarity” project, promoting the message of a green, beautiful, and compassionate lifestyle. The City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Binh Thanh Ward, and Quarter 5 also presented solidarity gifts, supported families facing difficulties, provided health insurance cards to people in need, and gave gifts to disadvantaged students.

On the same day, Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, attended and delivered remarks at the Great National Unity Day in Tan Tien Hamlet, Phuoc Thanh Commune.

By Van Minh, Manh Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh