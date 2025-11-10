Ho Chi Minh City

Australian State of Victoria prioritizes cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City

SGGPO

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, received Mr. Danny Pearson, Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, and Jobs at the Victorian Government, Australia, on November 10.

z7208094081764-3e65909fe159656d46954a61bf763d86-463-8462.jpg
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc (R), receives Mr. Danny Pearson, Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, and Jobs at the Victorian Government, Australia, on November 10. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the positive outcomes of past cooperation between the state of Victoria and Ho Chi Minh City, including numerous visits, delegation exchanges, and cooperation programs in education and the training of high-quality human resources.

Building on the framework of the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both sides discussed new directions for cooperation that align with the potential and development needs of the two localities. The aim is to further deepen bilateral ties at the local level and contribute to efforts to strengthen the overall friendship between Vietnam and Australia.

Both sides agreed to promptly formalize their cooperation proposals, creating favorable conditions for implementing projects in areas such as high-quality human resource training, development of financial centers, scientific and technological research, port infrastructure, mineral resource exploitation, and transportation infrastructure construction.

z7208094056074-eb2a18b39e9135e387093d97c86b9c0c-938-7723.jpg
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc (R), offers a gift to Mr. Danny Pearson. (Photo: SGGP)
z7208094004854-5e9094cb7ffd83c357583b2ebc8971ad-7769-3672.jpg
Delegates from both sides pose for a photo. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, expressed his gratitude for Victoria’s continued support and commitment to accompany the city and hoped that Victoria and the Australian government will continue to support and encourage businesses to invest in the International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City, scheduled to launch in December, in order to generate resources to drive the city’s socio-economic development.

Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, and Jobs at the Victorian Government, Danny Pearson, affirmed that choosing Ho Chi Minh City as the first stop on his official visit to Vietnam underscores Victoria’s special regard for the city.

He expressed confidence that the areas in which both sides are promoting cooperation offer strong potential for tangible outcomes, bringing practical benefits to both localities and contributing to the success and shared prosperity of Vietnam–Australia relations.

By Xuan Hanh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Australian State of Victoria Ho Chi Minh City Danny Pearson Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

