SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Party Chief attends great solidarity festival in Cu Chi

SGGP
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attended the great solidarity festival held in Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune’s Village 5 of Hoc Mon District in the city on November 7.

The city Party Chief highly appreciated the achievements of the people of Village 5 in 2023 and asked the district’s authorities to solve residents’ existing problems related to residency, granting land use right certificates and pay attention to fire prevention and fighting works and clean water supply.

He suggested that the local authorities need to spend more time listening to the people’s thoughts and aspirations, and encouraged residents to proactively practice their ownership rights fully and responsibly to contribute to the city’s growth.

He hoped that the government and people of Village 5 would continuously enhance solidarity, carry out solutions for poverty reduction, and participate in patriotic emulation movement, charitable activities, building new rural areas and Ho Chi Minh cultural spaces, clean and green residential areas to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

On this occasion, the municipal authorities will provide VND100 million for a scholarship fund of the Village 5 to support disadvantaged students.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) offers gifts to Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune’s Village 5 of Hoc Mon District in the city on November 7. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 1
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) offers gifts to Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune’s Village 5 of Hoc Mon District in the city on November 7. (Photo: SGGP)
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 2
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers gifts to policy beneficiary families in Village 5 of Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune, Hoc Mon District. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 3
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers gifts to policy beneficiary families in Village 5 of Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune, Hoc Mon District. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Ngo Thanh Son presents gifts to needy families. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 4
Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Ngo Thanh Son presents gifts to needy families. (Photo: SGGP)
Delegates visit a display booth of OCOP products at the festival. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 5
Delegates visit a display booth of OCOP products at the festival. (Photo: SGGP)
By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

great solidarity festival Village 5 Xuan Thoi Thuong Hoc Mon Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen

Other news