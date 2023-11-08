HCMC Party Chief attends great solidarity festival in Cu Chi
SGGP
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attended the great solidarity festival held in Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune’s Village 5 of Hoc Mon District in the city on November 7.
The city Party Chief highly appreciated the achievements of the people of Village 5 in 2023 and asked the district’s authorities to solve residents’ existing problems related to residency, granting land use right certificates and pay attention to fire prevention and fighting works and clean water supply.
He suggested that the local authorities need to spend more time listening to the people’s thoughts and aspirations, and encouraged residents to proactively practice their ownership rights fully and responsibly to contribute to the city’s growth.
He hoped that the government and people of Village 5 would continuously enhance solidarity, carry out solutions for poverty reduction, and participate in patriotic emulation movement, charitable activities, building new rural areas and Ho Chi Minh cultural spaces, clean and green residential areas to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).
On this occasion, the municipal authorities will provide VND100 million for a scholarship fund of the Village 5 to support disadvantaged students.
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) offers gifts to Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune’s Village 5 of Hoc Mon District in the city on November 7. (Photo: SGGP)
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers gifts to policy beneficiary families in Village 5 of Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune, Hoc Mon District. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Ngo Thanh Son presents gifts to needy families. (Photo: SGGP)
Delegates visit a display booth of OCOP products at the festival. (Photo: SGGP)
