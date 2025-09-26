HCMC: Over 17,000 women receive cash aid for having two children before 35

More than 17,000 women in Ho Chi Minh City who have two children before turning 35 have received cash aid of either VND3 million (US$113) or VND5 million.

Ho Chi Minh City has rolled out a range of pro-natalist policies as it is entering an ageing phase. (Photo: VNA)

More than 17,000 women in Ho Chi Minh City who have two children before turning 35 have received cash aid in line with two resolutions adopted by the municipal People’s Council. A review showed that 9,100 women are eligible for VND3 million (US$113) each under Resolution 40/2024, while another 8,100 qualify for VND5 million under Resolution 32/2025.

The information was released by Pham Chanh Trung, Director of the municipal Population Department, at the launch of the 2025 communication campaign on population quality improvement services in low-fertility areas on September 25.

According to Trung, the city is among 21 provinces and cities nationwide with low fertility rates. The latest data puts the city’s average at 1.43 children per woman of reproductive age. While still in its “golden population” period, with 70.7 percent of residents of working age, the southern metropolis is losing its image as a “young city” as it grapples with a rapidly aging population.

The city is entering an aging phase, with nearly 1.47 million elderly residents—the largest number nationwide—making up 10.49 percent of its population. Its aging index stands at 57.05, meaning there are 57 elderly people for every 100 children under 15.

With the city’s economy expanding, rapid urbanization and deeper global integration, persistently low fertility will accelerate population aging, deplete the labor force, and strain social security.

Given this, the city has rolled out a range of pro-natalist policies, including the two above-said resolutions, which set out reward and support policies for outstanding organizations and individuals in the population work.

In 2025, the municipal health sector also launched a communication campaign targeting low-fertility areas. The campaign is being implemented across 168 wards, communes, and special zones from September 15 to October 30.

It aims to provide more than 90 percent of young men and women about to get married with counselling on the benefits of premarital health checks, while targeting full delivery of its service packages, including premarital health examinations, prenatal disease screening and treatment, and health check-ups for the elderly.

