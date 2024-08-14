HCMC outlines seven key solutions for its economic growth by 2025

To achieve its goals of economic growth by 2025, Ho Chi Minh City authorities have outlined seven key solutions.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has just signed Directive 12 on implementing tasks and solutions to promote Ho Chi Minh City’s economic growth until 2025 (Directive 12).

Directive 12 requires standing members of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, heads of departments and agencies, as well as the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts, to implement several goals, tasks, and solutions to successfully achieve socio-economic development goals as well as promote growth, control inflation, and stabilize the macroeconomy.

In 2024, Ho Chi Minh City aims to achieve a GRDP growth rate of at least 7.5 percent, and 8-8.5 percent in 2025. The digital economy's proportion is targeted to reach 22 percent in 2024 and 25 percent in 2025. By the end of 2025, the city aims to be among the top 10 localities nationwide in terms of the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) and the Public Administration Reform Index (Par-Index).

Additionally, the total housing area is expected to reach 40 million square meters or more, with at least 26,200 social housing condos built as per the government targets. The Industrial Production Index (IIP) is projected to increase by 6.5 percent in 2024.

The rate of household waste treated with new technology or recycled is expected to be 80 percent or more, and at least 150 hectares of green parkland will be developed.

To achieve these goals, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has outlined seven key task groups and solutions including promoting the implementation and disbursement of public investment, enhancing the absorption capacity of investment capital, effectively implementing public targets, continuing to stimulate consumption and market stabilization programs, boosting export-related activities, promoting new growth drivers, resolving obstacles and difficulties, focusing on improving the investment and business environment, and implementing administrative reforms effectively and synchronously, promoting regional economic cooperation, enhancing the effectiveness of international cooperation and paying attention to environmental protection, expansion of land funds for production, industry, and services, and acceleration of social welfare projects.

The municipal People’s Committee has assigned specific tasks to each department and sector, and standing members of the People’s Committee are responsible for overseeing and directing each task. The Department of Health and the Department of Education and Training have been assigned to implement projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model in the fields of health and education, according to the National Assembly-approved Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15.

Vice Chairmen of the People’s Committee are responsible for directing the tasks of the departments and sectors under their charge.

The Department of Planning and Investment is tasked with coordinating with the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies to compile the results of the units’ implementation, evaluate growth outcomes, and report to the People’s Committee at the regular socio-economic meetings at the end of 2024, mid-2025, and the end of 2025.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan