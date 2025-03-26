HCMC organizes seminar on 50-year journey of its development

The Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a seminar on the construction, protection, and development of the city over the past 50 years on March 25.

At the seminar (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Politburo member and former permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Le Hong Anh; former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thien Nhan; former Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Huynh Dam; Deputy Chief of the General Staff (GS) of the Vietnam People’s Army Lieutenant General Thai Dai Ngoc; Prof. Dr. Vu Hai Quan, Director of the Vietnam National University—Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM).

The seminar was chaired by Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi; Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong; and Dr. Truong Minh Huy Vu, Director of the HCMC Institute for Development Studies.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In his speech at the event, standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi emphasized that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Party Committee and residents of Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh, together with the military forces and people nationwide, achieved the Great 1975 Spring Victory on April 30, 1975, opening a new era—an era of national unity and renewal.

It is a great honor and a profound responsibility of the Party Committee, government, and people of the city, together with the whole country to build, protect, and develop a socialist-oriented nation, and concretize the goal of prosperous people, strong country, and a democratic, just and civilized society.

From April 30, 1975, to the present, Ho Chi Minh City has continuously strived to overcome difficulties to stabilize and develop into a major center for economics, finance, trade, culture, science and technology, innovation, and education and training in the Southern key economic region and the whole country. It has become an important gateway connecting with the region and the world.

The city's economic structure continues to see a positive shift, aligned with the renewal of the growth model, and has gradually developed in depth based on the application of science technology, and innovation. HCMC significantly contributed to the achievements of the country, gradually affirming the city's special and crucial role in the cause of building and protecting the nation.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) meets delegates at the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi said that Ho Chi Minh City has overcome a period of great difficulty and complexity to maintain political and social stability, heal the wounds of war, and recover and develop the economy. Entering the period of comprehensive renewal, from the 6th National Party Congress in 1986 to the present, Ho Chi Minh City has continuously made efforts to develop production, and gradually affirm its position as the economic locomotive of the country.

From April 30, 1975 to the present, the Politburo has issued four resolutions on the development of Ho Chi Minh City. From these important strategic directions, the Party Committee, government, and people of the city have made continuous efforts and gained significant achievements in building and protecting the nation, industrialization, modernization, and international integration.

Delegates attend the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

At the seminar, standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi suggested delegates to dicuss and clarify key issues, including achievements in renewal process and the development of Ho Chi Minh City in various fields over the past 50 years (1975- 2025).

The Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also suggested delegates provide measures for building a unified, exemplary, clean, strong Party Committee and political system, developing a team of cadres with strong political firmness, good moral qualities, high expertise, and an innovative and creative mindset.

By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh