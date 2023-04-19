HCMC Orchid Festival to resume after 4-year suspension of Covid-19

The second Ho Chi Minh City Orchid Festival will take place at Tao Dan Park, District 1, HCMC from April 28 to May 2.

The festival will contribute to tourism, socio-economic development and enhancing the value of the city's agricultural sector.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Agricultural Consultancy and Support Center (HCACS) under the Municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the festival is part of activities to celebrate the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of South Vietnam and National Reunification (April 30) and May Day.

The orchid festival will be resumed after four years of suspension under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At this festival, miniature landscapes simulating images of the regions in the country will be displayed, especially the scenery of the river and the traditional craft villages in Cu Chi District where is the largest orchid planting area in Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, there will be many activities such as the logo design contest for the Orchid Festival, a cultural and art program and spaces to introduce the production and caring process of orchid species and ornamental plants, OCOP products, key typical products of the city's agricultural industry and orchid products from the other provinces and cities across the country, with 27 booths.

Many miniature landscapes featuring Thu Duc City, District 12 and Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh and Nha Be districts will be displayed at the five- day festival.