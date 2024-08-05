HCMC officials support Party chief’s anti-corruption commitment

Official, Party members and residents in HCMC have expressed their support for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s commitment to the relentless fight against corruption and other negative phenomena in his inauguration speech.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (Photo: SGGP)

They paid special attention to the August 3 meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee, where President Lam was elected as Party General Secretary.

Le Thi Thu Tra, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Tan Binh district, highlighted the timely election, saying it is to carry forward the path chosen by the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, as well as legacies of previous leaders including Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

The 100 percent of approval votes demonstrate solidarity and high consensus within the Party Central Committee and the Party at large, she said.

Tra added Party General Secretary and President Lam had accompanied late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and the Politburo in devising decisions and policies, gaining significant achievements in Party building and rectification, and fighting corruption and other negative phenomena.

The official stressed she and others hope and believe that Lam will steer the “Vietnamese ship” to victories, and push ahead with Party building and rectification, as well as the corruption combat.

Ly Van Nho, a retiree in Truong Thanh ward, Thu Duc city, who has 35-year Party membership, said people are delighted at Lam’s pledge to continue the relentless fight against corruption and other negative phenomena, with “no off-limits zones, no exceptions”.

Anti-corruption efforts should go with streamlining administrative procedures and removing obstacles to make the way for socio-economic development, he said.

Vietnamplus