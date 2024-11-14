HCMC officially launches Digital Citizen App

The HCMC Digital Citizen application (Digital Citizen App) was officially launched on November 14 to provide the best experiences and high-quality public services to the people.

Engineers and specialists of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center under the HCMC People's Committee, and FPT Information System (FPT IS) have been hardly working all days to complete the Digital Citizen App on schedule.

Digital citizen identity

Engineers and specialists of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center have been hardly working all days to complete the Digital Citizen App on schedule.

The Digital Citizen App is a smart mobile application that serves as a two-way communication channel between the HCMC government and its citizens with easy and convenient "one-touch" interaction.

According to Director of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center, Vo Thi Trung Chinh, when the city’s e-Government Architecture was launched in 2020, the southern metropolis set the goal of developing a communication application between residents and the government. The project became even more urgent during the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s time to establish a two-way connection between the people and the local authorities.

HCMC has exploited the results of Project 06 on developing the application of population data, e-identification, and authentication for national digital transformation 2022-2025 period, with a vision to 2030 with nearly 6 million electronic identification accounts; and results of HCMC’s Digital Transformation Program that have successfully established a "huge" shared data in key areas such as healthcare, education, construction, and transportation to develop the Digital Citizen App to serve residents and the development of a digital society, she added.

The Digital Citizen App project was officially started by the HCMC Department of Information and Communications in mid-2022. The project implementation was accelerated over the past three months and officially launched today.

People need to log in once by using their e-ID account via VNeID and digital citizen’s profiles displayed on the app are verified. Users will be more responsible for submitting feedback and requests and government authorities at all levels will also be more responsible for responding to the people’s issues. It helps filter out fake users and false information, Director of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center, Vo Thi Trung Chinh noted.

Digital Citizen App offers 12 main feature groups

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (Photo: SGGP)

The Digital Citizen App offers 12 main feature groups displayed in the "Digital Citizen" item including Feedback and Complaints, Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Transportation, Construction, Public Services - Document Lookup, Government Agencies, Map, General Account, VNeID, and Notifications - News - Public Opinion Polls.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center, Nguyen Duc Chung said that the people can directly track the progress of their reported issues as handled by city authorities; look up administrative procedures, check the status of their administrative files, and monitor the progress of their documents across all sectors. In addition, they can evaluate and provide feedback on the services provided by the local authorities.

According to Mr. Nguyen Duc Chung, the Digital Citizen App is an effective channel for recording, managing, and promptly addressing issues in the city, based on transparent data provided by citizens. Through this app, the municipal government can quickly and timely provides the public information about the city’s activities, newly issued policies, regulations, legal provisions, news, announcements, and emergency warnings.

In the future, HCMC will continue to listen to feedback and suggestions from departments, agencies, and users to update, upgrade, and improve the app's services, features, and utilities, ensuring that the Digital Citizen App operates smoothly and effectively, offering the greatest benefits for residents and businesses in the city.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that with this application, the city is moving closer to its goal of building a modern, accessible, and practical digital government model, providing numerous benefits for residents and businesses.

Through this application, citizens and businesses can closely monitor the progress of administrative procedures and the resolution of feedback and suggestions from local authorities at levels in the city. Therefore, government agencies and departments need to cooperate closely and diligently to address issues of the people and enterprises quickly and effectively.

Residents can search for and download the app, “HCMC Digital Citizen”, from Google Play and App Store for installation.

By Duong Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh