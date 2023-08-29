HCMC, NYC promote cooperation in various realms

On Aug 28 (local time), as part of their official visit to the US, the HCMC delegation, led by Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, held a meeting with the Government of NYC.

Mr. Edward Mermelstein, NYC's Commissioner for International Affairs, expressed his delight and appreciation as he welcomed the delegation’s working visit.

Mr. Edward Mermelstein said that the relevant agencies were in the process of completing the draft of a cooperative memorandum between NYC and HCMC to pave the way for subsequent actions. He observed that NYC and HCMC have numerous points of resemblance and could intensify their collaboration in the near future.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, also recognized the shared characteristics of these two metropolises, both serving as economic and cultural epicenters in their respective nations. Furthermore, both cities encounter challenges in urban administration due to their high population densities.

This lays the groundwork for both cities to initiate collaborative programs focused on mutual development and the exchange of insights into urban management, renovation, and expansion. Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le hopes NYC will share its urban management experiences, models, ideas, and practical knowledge in constructing and overseeing the city’s financial hub.

Mr. Edward Mermelstein shared that NYC boasts the most extensive education system and plays the role of a locomotive for educational progress in the US. Prioritizing education development and workforce training is a crucial objective for the city. Concerning workforce training, there are 130 vocational schools, 180 non-formal vocational schools, and over 30 workforce development organizations in the city. The objective is to establish 30,000 vocational training opportunities by 2025, with ongoing partnerships with educational institutions, businesses, and non-governmental organizations to facilitate training initiatives.

In the pursuit of scientific and technological advancement, NYC has pinpointed three key areas to bolster businesses' involvement: real estate, capital accessibility, and human resource training. Notably, the NYC government assists enterprises in selecting headquarters locations and provides tax exemptions. It collaborates with private enterprises, non-profit organizations, and schools to facilitate human resource training. Simultaneously, it establishes a venture capital fund to mobilize other resources.

Thanks to that, NYC has accomplished significant feats in the field of science and technology. Mr. Edward Mermelstein confirmed that NCMC is willing to exchange its insights regarding establishing an international financial hub, progressing science and technology, and delivering top-tier workforce training with HCMC. Furthermore, he wishes to establish connections between entrepreneurs from both cities to bolster trade interactions.

Appreciating the perspectives shared by the NYC Government's representative, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le recognized these as invaluable experiences for HCMC to acquire and apply within the city.

She believes that comprehensive collaboration between HCMC and NYC, especially in the realms of economy and urban management, will amplify connectivity and opportunities for businesses from both sides to access potential markets, thereby nurturing mutual growth and prosperity for both localities. At the same time, she hopes that the joint endeavors of the two cities will swiftly yield outcomes, thereby making a contribution to the broader comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the US.

Following that, the delegation held talks with Mr. Hyun Kim, Head of the Office at the United Nations' Global Center for Climate Mobility. The two sides shared perspectives on climate change, the consequences of climate change, migration, and workforce training's influence on the economic development of nations and metropolises, including HCMC.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le asserted that HCMC profoundly acknowledges the importance of mitigating the effects and addressing climate change. The city has been proactively fostering international cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to combat climate change. HCMC warmly embraces the partnership with the Center to have more resources for effective climate change response.

During the course of the day, the delegation visited and participated in discussions with the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN. Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le and Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, who leads the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, exchanged viewpoints on shared concerns, especially those related to climate change, sustainable economic development, the digital economy, and the circular economy. Furthermore, they engaged in talks about endeavors designed to elevate the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the US and foster stronger connections between HCMC and NYC.

During this event, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the HCMC People's Council offered flowers to congratulate the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN on the commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnamese Diplomatic Sector (August 28, 1945 - August 28, 2023).