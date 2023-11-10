HCMC, neighboring localities sign cooperation on digital transformation

The Departments of Education and Training of six localities signed a two-year cooperation agreement on digital transformation in the education and training sector on November 9.

Accordingly, HCMC and neighboring provinces in the southeastern region including Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Binh Phuoc, Binh Duong and Tay Ninh will cooperate to implement solutions for strengthening IT application and digital transformation as well as build a model of digital society development in the education and training area.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc emphasized that the application of information technology in education is one of the important tasks to improve teaching methods and the quality of educational and training activities.

The Southeast region continues to pay attention to investing in new fields to maintain its role as the economic locomotive contributing to the national economy, especially focusing on building mechanisms for the effective implementation of digital transformation in the education sector.