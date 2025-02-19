HCMC, National Australia Bank Limited discuss cooperation opportunities

At the receiving ceremony

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities and methods of cooperation in the financial sector.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan said that with a vision to 2045, Ho Chi Minh City has been developed into a financial, economic, and service hub of Asia. Therefore, one of the city’s current important priorities is to establish Vietnam's International Financial Center to connect with the global financial market, attract international financial organizations, and provide high-quality financial services to domestic and foreign businesses.

He hoped that the center would create new growth momentum and contribute to deeper integration of Vietnam into the global economic value chain. In addition, NAB will learn about cooperation opportunities in developing Vietnam's International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City and exchange experiences regarding strategies for developing international financial centers.

He suggested NAB’s Innovation Center Vietnam to participate in finalizing the mechanisms to introduce cutting-edge, creative technologies to Ho Chi Minh City and expected that the center will serve as a hub for training human resources for the banking and financial sectors, as well as for the operations of the city's International Financial Center.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the meeting.

Mr. Philip Chronican (2nd, L) expresses his readiness to cooperate and assist the city in building the International Financial Center.

Mr. Philip Chronican expressed his sincere thanks to Ho Chi Minh City for supporting the establishment of NAB's Innovation Center in the city. He expressed his deep impression with the development of the center in Vietnam, including in Ho Chi Minh City, and his readiness to cooperate and assist the city in building the International Financial Center.

He particularly welcomed the proposal for collaboration in training, education, and developing human resources in the financial technology sector for Ho Chi Minh City. He also said that a concrete action plan would be implemented soon to work with the Ho Chi Minh City authorities.

Delegates attend the meeting.

By Xuan Hanh—Translated by Kim Khanh