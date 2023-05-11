HCMC must focus on solutions to improve competitiveness: HCMC Chairman

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has requested that the city focuses on implementing tasks and solutions to promote administrative reform, improve the business and investment environment, and enhance competitiveness.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has requested that the city focuses on implementing tasks and solutions to promote administrative reform, improve the business and investment environment, and enhance competitiveness based on the analysis results of the PAR Index, PAPI, and PCI.

On the morning of May 11, the People's Committee of HCMC held a conference to announce the 2022 departmental and district-level competitiveness index (DDCI) results and implement solutions to improve and raise the PAR Index, PAPI, and PCI of the city in 2023. The conference was chaired by Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, and Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC.

According to Mr. Dinh Tuan Minh, DCCI Research Director at Viet Analytics Company, in the 2022 DDCI results of HCMC, the Department of Science and Technology ranked first in the departmental sector, followed by the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority, the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Culture and Information, and the Department of Justice.

These departments also achieved high component evaluation scores in criteria such as transparency and access to information, application of information technology and digital transformation, informal cost, time cost, fair competition, business support, legal institutions, creative dynamism, and effectiveness. On the other hand, the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and the Department of Transportation had the lowest DDCI index.

In the district block, Phu Nhuan District is the top-performing unit in the DDCI index, followed by District 11, District 10, Tan Phu District, and District 3. These districts also received high scores in criteria such as transparency and access to information, application of information technology and digital transformation, land accessibility, and stability in land use. Meanwhile, Thu Duc City, Binh Chanh District, and Cu Chi District had the lowest DDCI ratings among the localities.

During the conference, Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan, Director of the Department of Home Affairs of HCMC, announced that the People's Committee of HCMC has developed a plan to improve the PAR Index and enhance people and business satisfaction with local government services.

As part of this plan, the municipal People's Committee has proposed 12 solutions for departments, agencies, and chairpersons of the People's Committee of districts and Thu Duc City to implement. The committee has urged localities and departments to promptly review and reorganize their organizational apparatus, streamline staffing, and reduce non-business units. They aim to reduce the number of public non-business units by 10 percent compared to 2021.

Furthermore, the plan includes reviewing and streamlining the payroll to ensure the efficient use of human resources. It also emphasizes the need to strengthen inspections, particularly for ensuring the observance of discipline, administrative procedures, and code of conduct by officials and civil servants, especially heads of agencies and units.

The plan also aims to promote the simplification of administrative procedures, digitization of data, and transparency in handling administrative procedures. Additionally, it includes a prompt review and a specific roadmap for handling backlogs and overdue tasks, with the results reported to the People's Committee of HCMC for consideration and direction.

The municipal People's Committee has urged departments, branches, and districts to enhance coordination between units and hold accountable those who cause delays and irresponsibility. They also called for regular communication and dialogue with businesses to address shortcomings and limitations. The Director of the HCMC Department of Home Affairs emphasized the importance of launching an emulation movement to seek breakthroughs and creative and effective models and solutions in administrative reform, especially in administrative procedure reform.

Taking drastic action, creating changes

He emphasized that this is a crucial task that the city must undertake in the current period to bring about tangible improvements and enhance the satisfaction of both businesses and citizens, not just in terms of numerical indices.

Regarding the results of the 2022 indices, he commented that while the city has made some efforts, the effectiveness has been suboptimal, and the outcomes fell short of expectations. As a result, he urged departments, sectors, and localities to concentrate more, review, and implement solutions in a determined and coherent manner to achieve practical outcomes.

Mr. Phan Van Mai pointed out that this was the first instance of the city implementing the DDCI, and thus there were some limitations and deficiencies. Nevertheless, it provided a basic reflection of the views and aspirations of businesses and served as a foundation for agencies and units to scrutinize and enhance service quality. This marked a substantial effort, demonstrating HCMC's resolution to advance administrative reform, bolster the investment environment, and improve the city's competitiveness.

Mr. Phan Van Mai has affirmed that the city will strive for continuous improvement and carry out the annual assessment of the DDCI. He has urged the responsible agencies to collaborate in refining the evaluation criteria and developing a plan for the next year's implementation.

The Chairman of the municipal People's Committee has expressed his appreciation to the business community and citizens for their valuable contributions and suggestions. However, he has also expressed disappointment with the agencies and units that did not take their participation seriously and demanded that the heads of the criticized units learn from their mistakes and develop a plan to ensure effective participation in the future.

He has urged every department, sector, and local government to promptly and earnestly develop and implement plans that target enhancing the PAR Index, PAPI, and PCI, along with the DDCI implementation plan in their respective organizations and regions.

He requested that there should be a plan and regular monitoring to promptly resolve any arising issues. The heads of agencies and units must ensure that each civil servant and employee in their department or unit thoroughly understands that they must pay sincere attention to the indicators and implement the DDCI. The results of these indicators will serve as the basis for evaluating the work completion of each agency, unit, and its leaders at the end of the year.

Mr. Phan Van Mai has urged departments, sectors, and localities to strictly adhere to Government Directive No.280, which limits meetings and document issuance. He has also emphasized the need for improved coordination among departments, districts, and provinces to achieve even better results.

Additionally, there is a need to do well in information dissemination and promptly finalize and publish procedures and guidelines for handling administrative procedures with the goal of transparent information and responsibility. Moreover, agencies and units should intensify their efforts to receive and resolve online applications, digitize data, and advance the city's data strategy.