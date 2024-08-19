Culture/art

HCMC Music Festival 2024 marks August Revolution, National Day

HCMC Music Festival 2024 featuring a series of activities will take place in the city from now until September 3.

The event organized by the HCMC Music Association aims to mark the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 –2024) the National Day of Vietnam (September 2), and the 15th Vietnam Music Day.

The music fest includes a seminar on children’s music, a program presenting the arts of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh to be held in Cau Ke District in the province, a special art program at the headquarters of the HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations, a music show in Linh Chieu Ward of Thu Duc City, a performance of children Drum and Trumpet teams at the HCMC Children’s House, a music show called Bai ca ket doan (Song of Solidarity) at the HCMC College of Culture and Art.

In addition, many music performances will be broadcast on the HCMC Music Association’s Youtube channel and fanpage, and Phuong Nam Arts Theater’s fanpage.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

