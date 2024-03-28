HCMC mobilizes financial resources for public park projects

As public park projects in the city do not meet the city’s plan, Ho Chi Minh City will mobilize financial resources for the implementation of public park projects.

A corner of a park in Thu Duc City (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the project of the public park and green tree development program for the period 2025-2030, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong yesterday assigned the city Department of Construction to urgently coordinate with districts and Thu Duc City to make proposals on the list of public park development projects which ought to be finished in the period 2021-2025.

Accordingly, balancing capital sources to implement projects that have favorable premises in accordance with the city’s planning will be given priority. Moreover, the Department will review additional statistics on public parks in Ho Chi Minh City, including parks that have been invested and operated with budget capital and social contributions.

Furthermore, the Department must study and develop a project to beautify and exploit the park effectively while pouring more money to speed up the implementation of public park projects.

The City Department of Planning and Architecture urgently guides park management units on procedures to prepare and approve detailed master construction plans for each park. Based on detailed master construction plans of each park, the department will beautify and effectively exploit them.

At the same time, the Department should work with the Department of Construction to advise and propose to the City People's Committee a detailed 1/500 construction planning for parks including Tao Dan Park, September 23 Park, Chi Lang Park, Bach Dang Wharf and the area in front of Ben Thanh market in the city downtown.

While waiting for the approval of detailed planning, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee agreed on a policy of pilot research on a number of appropriate solutions to improve service efficiency in public parks by installing vending machines, and machines for physical exercise.

At the same time, departments should liaise with relevant agencies to find solutions to expand the space of parks so that people can access and use appropriate fun and exercise activities on lawns and common spaces in parks.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan