HCMC Metro Line's central station finished

The interior architecture of Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line's central station was finished and handed over to the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board reported the information on August 16.

The design of the stylized lotus-shaped skylight or toplight is the dramatic architecture of the underground Ben Thanh station.

Weather-resistant building materials for the project are selected and imported directly from Japan.

The skylight has a utilitarian function of bringing natural light and ventilation capability into the area below the underground station in addition to an eye-catching glass house design around the station creating an open space for the work, allowing visitors to see activities below the station.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board, the underground Ben Thanh metro station of the Metro Line No.1 project in Ho Chi Minh City process is now being reached 99 percent of completion in terms of architecture and in the process of repairing minor errors to hand over to related bidding packages during the acceptance process.