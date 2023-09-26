HCMC making way for urban railway development

The HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) yesterday introduced to the HCMC People’s Committee a plan for the development of an urban railway system in the city.



This plan is to implement the conclusion of the Politburo on the development direction for Vietnam’s railway transportation until 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Accordingly, the planning for the urban railway system in HCMC includes 8 railway routes and 3 tram lines or 1 monorail route, with a total length of 220km and an estimated investment of over US$25 billion.

Until now, only two railway routes have had their projects started. Metro Route No.1 from Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien began in 2007, to finish at the end of this year. Route No.2 from Ben Thanh – Tham Luong is at the land clearance and technical infrastructure relocation stages, and is expected to be done in 2032.

Meanwhile, the first stage of Metro Route No.5 from Bay Hien Intersection – Saigon Bridge is completing necessary investment procedures. Route No.3a from Ben Thanh – Tan Kien is carrying out procedures for project approval. The second and third stages of Route No.2 from Ben Thanh – Thu Thiem and from An Suong Coach Station to the Northwest of Cu Chi District have attracted certain investors. The rest are waiting for suitable investors.

Deputy Head of MAUR Nguyen Quoc Hien shared that Resolution 98 has provided the foundation and a great tool for the growth of an urban railway system in HCMC.

Particularly, the content about piloting the Transit-oriented Development (TOD) model can let HCMC make the best use of its own land resources to increase the city budget for completing its railway system. In addition, Resolution 98 allows HCMC to mobilize more diverse investment sources.