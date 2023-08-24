HCMC makes projections of urban population

For the master plan adjustment project of Ho Chi Minh City until 2040, with a vision to 2060, the Department of Planning and Economics yesterday submitted its projection of urban population to the municipal People's Committee.

In its submission of preliminary results of the city’s population review to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Department of Planning and Economics proposed 10 criteria for population distribution of districts.

In the first criterion, districts that have access to national-level traffic works are the driving force for city development. According to the second criterion, the districts can prioritize creating land funds for social and technical infrastructure development while with the third and fourth criteria, the Department said that districts with favorable terrain and geology for construction will be less affected by climate change scenarios and districts around metro stations will be oriented to transit-oriented development (TOD) - a type of urban development that maximizes the amount of residential, business and leisure space within walking distance of public transport.

As per the fifth criterion, districts should register to set aside land funds for social housing development and districts have projects for renovating houses on and along canals in the sixth criterion.

The seventh criterion concerns districts that have projects related to renovating old apartment buildings in the city while the eighth and ninth criterion pays attention to districts to implement urban renovation and embellishment projects and districts are calling for the implementation of new projects to develop many functions for urban areas including logistics, centralized commercial service area, Hi-tech park, and data center respectively. Suburban districts are implementing a project to transform districts into districts or cities directly under Ho Chi Minh City which were mentioned in the tenth criterion.

Based on the projection of urban and rural populations, the department calculates the additional population size and the total population size of the districts when making the general planning of the population expected to 2040. For instance, 270,000 residents will live in District 1 while 220,000 inhabitants in District 3, Binh Tan with 697,651 dwellers, Hoc Mon outlying district with 786,554 residents, Cu Chi district with 983,162 population, Can Gio outlying district with 243,237 suburbanites, Binh Chanh district with 1,033,162 people, Nha Be district with 712,065 dwellers and Thu Duc City with 3,000,000 burghers.

According to aggregate data of the Department of Planning and Economics, the total population size of zoning planning projects in the whole city according to statistics in documents of districts and Thu Duc city is more than 11 million people.

According to the Prime Minister's Decision No. 1528/QD-TTg dated September 14, 2021, approving the task of adjusting the Ho Chi Minh City General Planning to 2040 with a vision to 2060, the total planned population of 14,000,000 population. Therefore, the remaining scale for distribution is 1,318,331 people, of which the additional part of the Thu Duc City General Planning project in Ho Chi Minh City is about 1,300,000 people and the reserve fund of 200,000 people is deducted to allocate to projects in the city when required.