HCMC makes planning for construction of underground parking lots

HCMC makes a planning for the construction of underground parking lots

Regarding the difficulties and hiccups along the underground parking projects in Ho Chi Minh City, on the afternoon of March 27, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Office said that the municipal People's Committee assigned the Department of Planning and Investment to coordinate with other departments and relevant units review legal issues related to granting investment certificates to investors.

Furthermore, these above-mentioned departments and agencies must report to the City People's Committee on how to eliminate old legal procedures related to investment in underground parking projects in the city.

Under the city authorities’ instructions, the City Department of Planning and Architecture ought to work with Dong Duong Company to unify the project's planning criteria, difficulties and obstacles related to architectural planning plans for the underground parking project at Trong Dong Stage and report to the City People's Committee for new guidance.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice must liaise with the Department of Planning and Investment to review and guide the procedures for terminating project contracts ahead of schedule with investors of the underground parking lot project at Le Van Tam Park. The Department has to submit the results to the City People's Committee.

After the city revokes an investment project, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment should consider legal procedures related to the project's land.

The municipal People's Committee assigned the City Department of Construction to urgently make the planning of construction sites for underground parking lots and report to the City People's Committee on investment plans to build underground parking lots. Moreover, the Department should develop appropriate policies to call for foreign investment in the underground parking lot construction project.

Previously, on March 6, SGGP Newspaper had an article titled Awaiting a ‘push’ for parking lots in the city center. According to the newspaper article, Ho Chi Minh City planned to build four underground parking lots in the downtown area to meet its enormous demand for parking vehicles, but a decade on, parking lot projects remained on paper as none is likely to be built.

Currently, three of them have been temporarily haltered to wait for a new, more feasible policy.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong