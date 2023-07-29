HCMC makes efforts to solve land-related problems

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai yesterday had a meeting with Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh to solve problems in the fields of natural resources and the environment.

At the meeting, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Toan Thang said that the city proposed 16 land-related contents.

Regarding recommendations in land management, the city specifically proposed to remove the old regulations for land allocation and land lease but allow changing the purpose of the annual district-level land use plan. The city will base on the approved land use planning or detailed urban construction planning to allocate land.

According to the municipal People's Committee, many real estate projects in Ho Chi Minh City have changed the purpose of land use from land allocated or leased by the State, which has completed the construction investment, taken over and put into use. Houses have been sold and people have moved in and lived stably, but the government has not approved land prices so that the city can collect land use fees. Worse, land use certificates have not been issued to people.

This leads to land use fees unpaid to the state budget, increasing the burden of paying bank loan interest of enterprises and complaints and lawsuits from people because they have not been granted house ownership and land use right certificates.

Therefore, the city leader proposed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment submit to the Prime Minister a proposal allowing real estate project investors to change land use purpose from land owned by equitized state-owned enterprises to complete projects. Moreover, the city expected that the financial obligation on land at the right market price should be determined for collection and payment to the state budget.

Furthermore, Ho Chi Minh City also voiced several other recommendations to remove difficulties in land management such as the issue of certificates of land use rights, ownership of houses and other assets attached to land.

In the field of environment, Ho Chi Minh City proposed to allow the application of environmental sanctions through camera images. Any enterprises that violate environmental protection regulations must face additional penalties such as electricity and water cuts.

Mr. Vu Sy Kien, Deputy Director of the Department of Planning and Land Resource Development, said that in the draft revised Land Law, people and households are allowed to transfer land use rights without having a land use plan. This is a new direction in the near future. As for housing projects, they still have to comply with regulations on having a land use plan.

Particularly, it comes within the Government's jurisdiction to equitized state enterprises without a land use plan. The ministry will coordinate with the central ministries to submit these to the Government for consideration. Land users will be issued with a land use certificate upon fulfillment of state financial obligations.

At the meeting, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh asked relevant bodies carefully notice the city’s proposals and later these bodies must have clear answers to each issue. In addition, the above recommendations are collected as a basis for inclusion in the amended Land Law accordingly.

The minister also suggested that Ho Chi Minh City must comply with the land use planning, minimizing adjustments. Land use plans in districts still need to be maintained to avoid disturbing people's lives. Construction planning must be associated with climate change response to reduce the risk of economic damage caused by inundation. Additionally, the city should review and soon invest in more centralized wastewater treatment plants in old residential areas.

Regarding waste treatment, the city has enough resources, potential and technology to implement it, so it is necessary to pay attention to investing in a large-capacity waste treatment plant to ensure the treatment of the amount of increasing waste generated by daily activities. In particular, the city should quickly review resources and inventory of greenhouse gas emissions. This is the basis for the city to develop a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the ministry will support the allocation of carbon credit resources for HCMC.