HCMC looks to expand trade partnership with Canada

HCMC always welcomes Canadian businesses and is willing to provide the best conditions for them to explore and operate long-term investment and business activities there, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan told a Canadian guest on September 13.

During a reception for Senator Victor Oh, Chairman of the Canada-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, who is on a working trip to the southern metropolis, Hoan highlighted that there remains great potential and opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Canada, and between HCMC and Canadian localities in particular.

The host thanked Oh and his colleagues for their support for HCMC’s delegation during its working trip to Canada in June, which achieved many positive outcomes.

He called for support from the senator to promote trade ties and the exchange of business delegations between HCMC and Canadian localities, thus strengthening mutual understanding and making it easier for the two sides to explore opportunities for investment cooperation, towards realizing commitments to promoting economic cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Senator Oh said Canadian companies consider Vietnam as a top investment destination in ASEAN and are eager to expand investment and trade cooperation with HCMC.

He affirmed that as a co-chair of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group, he will do his utmost to support HCMC in stepping up economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges with Canadian localities.

Oh highly valued the significance of the HCMC Economic Forum 2023’s theme of green growth, especially in the context of climate change having a severe impact worldwide.

Many businesses within the Vietnamese business community in Vancouver and Toronto of Canada have experience and strengths in green and sustainable growth areas, he said, stressing that this presents a favorable opportunity for HCMC to promote connections and partnerships in the future.