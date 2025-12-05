China supports Vietnam with US$500,000 to overcome natural disaster consequences

On December 4 in Hanoi, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai received the Ambassador of China to Vietnam, He Wei.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai receives US$500,000 from Chinese Government. (Photo: SGGP)

In response to severe damage caused by heavy rains and flooding in the Central and Central Highlands provinces of Vietnam, the Chinese Government has contributed US$500,000 through its embassy in Vietnam to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to support disaster relief efforts. Ms. Bui Thi Minh Hoai, on behalf of the Party, the State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, received the contribution.

On behalf of the Party, State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, she expressed sincere gratitude to the Communist Party, Government, and people of China for their thoughtful support to the Vietnamese people during this difficult time.

The US$500,000 support, presented by the Ambassador of China to Vietnam, He Wei, is not only a significant material contribution that will help Vietnam overcome difficulties and stabilize people’s lives, but also a gesture of encouragement and solidarity from the Party, State, and people of China. It reflects the enduring spirit of friendship and unity between the Vietnamese and Chinese peoples, a bond fostered by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Mao Zedong.

Through the Ambassador of China to Vietnam, He Wei, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai conveyed her warm regards to Mr. Wang Huning, Member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Political Bureau and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee. She expressed hope for an opportunity to meet and discuss cooperation between the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the CPPCC, aiming to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership and promote the development of a Vietnam–China community with a shared future of strategic significance.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh