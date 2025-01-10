HCMC leaders visit, convey Tet wishes to military units

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visits the HCMC Border Guard Command.

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, visited and extended Tet greetings to the HCMC Border Guard Command and 7A Military Hospital on January 10.

At the HCMC Border Guard Command, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, on behalf of the city’s leadership, offered warm wishes and greetings to all the officers and soldiers. He also expressed appreciation for their dedication and unity, which has enabled them to successfully complete their tasks and contribute to the overall development of HCMC in 2024.

The year 2025 is particularly significant, with numerous key events for the nation and HCMC. The Permanent Deputy Secretary urged the HCMC Border Guard to continue their proactive, flexible approach, stay united, and overcome challenges.

The HCMC Border Guard has successfully carried out its duties in managing and protecting the sovereignty and security of the borders and coastal areas, ensuring public order at border checkpoints and ports, thus contributing to the socio-economic development of HCMC and its international integration.

Expressing sincere gratitude for the support from HCMC’s leadership, Colonel Tran Thanh Duc, Commander of the HCMC Border Guard, affirmed the commitment to further enhancing the effectiveness of border guard operations, deepening the core professional tasks, and improving the quality and impact of efforts to combat various types of crime.

He also emphasized the continued close coordination with relevant units to maintain political security and public order in the city, while focusing on meaningful programs that ensure social welfare for the people.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visits the 7A Military Hospital.

The delegation then visited and sent Tet greetings to the 7A Military Hospital. Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai conveyed his best wishes to the hospital’s staff, including doctors, nurses, and employees, wishing them good health and happiness, and encouraging them to keep striving to improve healthcare services for both the armed forces and the public.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai recognized and highly appreciated the achievements of the 7A Military Hospital in recent times. He also expressed his hope that, in the future, the hospital will continue to make efforts to excel in its duties, especially in receiving, treating, and ensuring the health of the armed forces personnel and the local residents.

On the same day, at Long Vinh Border Guard Station (Duyen Hai District, Tra Vinh Province), the HCMC delegation led by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, visited to express Tet greetings to the border guards and presented gifts to the officers, soldiers, and adopted children of the Tra Vinh Border Guard Station in celebration of the Lunar New Year 2025. Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, along with the leader of Tra Vinh Province and the Tra Vinh Border Guard Command, presents financial support to the adopted children of the province's Border Guard Station. Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc commended and appreciated the efforts of the Tra Vinh border guards for their significant contributions to the province's socio-economic development and the national defense of the country. According to Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, building a widespread all-people border protection force is about harnessing the collective strength of the great national unity bloc, with the people as the foundation, relying on them, and uniting them in the construction and defense of the Fatherland. This also involves combining the strength of the entire political system under the Party's leadership, encompassing the power of politics, ideology, economy, culture, society, national defense, security, and foreign affairs. It emphasizes the integration of national defense with people's security, building a solid “people’s heart disposition” to strengthen and stabilize national border defense. This approach aims to establish a robust, interconnected, and comprehensive national defense and people's security framework, ensuring the firm protection of the nation's borders. Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, together with leaders of Tra Vinh Province, presents gifts to the officers and soldiers of the Tra Vinh Border Guard Station. Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc highlighted the significant impact of programs such as "Warm Homes on the Border," "Helping Children Go to School," and "Adopted Children of Border Guard Station" by the Tra Vinh Border Guard Station, which have provided hope and resilience to disadvantaged students in border areas. The force has successfully established a strong all-people border defense system, closely integrated with national defense and public security, further consolidating the people's trust. On the occasion of Lunar New Year 2025, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his heartfelt wishes for health and positivity to the officers and soldiers of the Tra Vinh Border Guard Station. He expressed hope that they would continue their efforts to enhance the material and spiritual well-being of local communities, fostering warmth, happiness, and prosperity. He also urged the force to excel in their role as a vital link between the people and the Party and State, particularly through initiatives that support underprivileged students, enabling them to pursue education while fostering patriotism and border security. Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, along with leaders of Tra Vinh Province and the Tra Vinh Border Guard Command, presents financial support to students. Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc concluded by encouraging the students to strive for academic excellence, envisioning a brighter future and becoming valuable contributors to society.

By Van Minh, Le Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan