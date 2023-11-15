HCMC leaders send congratulations to veteran teachers

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le on November 15 led a delegation of the city’s officials to visit veteran teachers on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of Vietnam Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982 - 2023).

The delegation paid a visit and offered incense to commemorate late Professor Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh who is the father of former Politburo member and former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.

The late doctor, Labor Hero, People's Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh was Director of Thong Nhat Hospital who had made great contributions to the development of the hospital. He was also Head of the Department of Geriatrics and Gerontology of the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

Professor Nguyen Thien Thanh was born in 1919 and passed away in 2013. He received many Party, State, and Army awards for his dedication and contribution, including the “Hero of Labor” in 1985 and “People’s Doctor” in 1989.

On behalf of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le extended her appreciation for significant contributions of People's Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh and generations in his family, including former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan to the sectors of healthcare, science, education and training of the country in general and HCMC particularly.

She also wished Professor Dr. Nguyen Thien Nhan good health and hoped he would continue to contribute to the city’s education sector and development.

Professor Dr. Nguyen Thien Nhan expressed his profound gratitude to the State, Party, and leaders of the city for their interest in his family. He pledged to continuously make a contribution to developing education and other fields of the city and hope that the education sector of the southern metropolis will strongly develop to train high-quality future generations.

The delegation also visited and congratulated Professor Le Quang Vinh, former Director of the Department of Education and Training of HCMC. Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le expressed her admiration and thanks for the professor’s contributions to the education sector.

On the same day, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem led a delegation of the city’s leaders to visit People’s Teacher, Professor. Dr. Phan Thi Tuoi, former Principal of the University of Technology in HCMC.

The Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the HCMC Party Committee expressed his gratitude for the contributions of the People's Teacher, Prof. Dr. Phan Thi Tuoi to the cause of education and training in the country in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular. He wished her good health and hoped she would continue to contribute to the city’s growth.