HCMC leader visits outstanding teachers on Vietnam Teachers’ Day

Head of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, Duong Ngoc Hai led a delegation to visit outstanding teachers and teachers’ families in District 10 and Binh Thanh on November 14.

The visit aims to celebrate the 41st anniversary of Vietnam Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982 - 2023).

Visiting Meritorious Teacher, Assoc. Prof. Dr.Duong Ai Phuong, former Head of the University of Natural Sciences, Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) in District 10, On behalf of leaders of the HCMC Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Ngoc Hai wished the teacher good health and expressed his appreciation for significant contributions to the city’s development.

The delegation paid a visit to Mr. Truong Song Duc, former director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training and his family in Binh Thanh District. At the meeting, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai extended his admiration and thanks for the teacher’s contributions to the education sector.

He expected that teacher Truong Song Duc would continue to research and contribute to the city’s education sector.