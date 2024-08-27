HCMC leaders pay tribute to martyrs at Nga Ba Giong Memorial Site

The District Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Hoc Mon District organized a commemoration ceremony at Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site on August 27.

Secretary Tran Van Khuyen of the district Party Committee speaks at the ceremony

At the ceremony, HCMC leaders expressed deep gratitude to former Party leaders, soldiers, and fellow citizens who courageously sacrificed themselves in Hoc Mon during the Southern Uprising and the struggle for national liberation and reunification.

The event was attended by former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Head Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee expresses gratitude by giving gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and the families of fallen soldiers.

At the commemoration ceremony, Secretary Tran Van Khuyen of the district Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council in Hoc Mon District stated that the Southern Uprising took place across 18 out of 21 provinces and cities in the Southern region. During the Southern Uprising in 1940, many officials, party members, and civilians were arrested and executed.

During the uprising, the French colonialists established three execution sites in Hoc Mon. These sites were located near the theater of Hoc Mon District, near Gieng Nuoc Hospital (within the grounds of the present-day Hoc Mon General Hospital), and at Nga Ba Giong, where a memorial site now stands. At these locations, they executed numerous Party leaders, soldiers, and fellow countrymen who had participated in the uprising.

Mr. Tran Van Khuyen emphasized the resilient and unwavering revolutionary spirit of committed communist warriors.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan