HCMC leaders extend National Day greetings to Laos

A HCMC delegation, led by Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, visited the Laos Consulate General in HCMC to extend congratulations on the National Day of the Lao People's Democratic Republic on November 28.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai conveyed his best wishes to the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the Government, and the people of Laos. On behalf of HCMC’s leadership, he wished Laos continued growth and prosperity, with happiness for its people. He also expressed hope for the enduring bond between the two nations and peoples to strengthen further and for enhanced cooperation between HCMC and Lao localities.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Mr. Amphay Souvannaseng, Deputy Consul General of Laos to HCMC

In addition to traditional friendship activities, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai called for new initiatives and collaborations to deepen ties and promote meaningful partnerships that leverage the strengths of both nations.

An overview of the meeting

Mr. Amphay Souvannaseng, Deputy Consul General of Laos to HCMC, expressed gratitude for the city’s warm sentiments toward Laos, its government, and its people. He affirmed that relations between the two sides continue to grow stronger and more profound, with future generations committed to preserving and advancing this enduring traditional bond.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan