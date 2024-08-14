HCMC leaders extend condolences over Prof. Dr. Chu Pham Ngoc Son's passing

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited and extended condolences to the family over Prof. Dr. Chu Pham Ngoc Son's passing.

The delegates pay their last respects to Prof. Dr. Chu Pham Ngoc Son.

On August 14, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai led a delegation from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to pay their last respects to Prof. Dr. Chu Pham Ngoc Son, former part-time Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Ho Chi Minh City and former Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations.



Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue extends his encouragement and condolence to wife of Prof. Dr. Chu Pham Ngoc Son.

Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue together with Deputy Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy joined the delegation.

Deputy Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (white shirt) visits and pay the last respect to Prof. Dr. Chu Pham Ngoc Son.

Prof. Dr. Chu Pham Ngoc Son was born on April 10, 1936. He passed away at 2:02 a.m. on August 11 at the age of 89.

The coffin of Prof. Dr. Chu Pham Ngoc Son was placed at Thong Nhat Hospital Funeral Home, No. 1 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Ward 7, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City.

The funeral service will take place from 9 a.m. on August 14 and the memorial service will be held at 7:30 a.m. on August 16.

The burial service will be held at 8 a.m. on August 16 at Ho Chi Minh City Policy Cemetery, Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong