HCMC leaders extend best wishes to veteran teachers on their traditional day

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on November 20 led a delegation of the city’s officials to visit veteran teachers on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of Vietnam Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982 - 2023).

At the visit to Prof. Dr. Chu Pham Ngoc Son, Vice Chairman of the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Association, Ms. Phan Thi No, former Vice Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training and former Vice President of the city’s Committee for Mothers and Children Protection, the City Party Chief expressed his appreciation for the veteran teachers’ efforts, dedication, and contributions to the science and education sectors of the country and HCMC.

He wished Prof. Dr. Chu Pham Ngoc Son, and Ms. Phan Thi No good health and long life and would be a good example for young generations to follow and share experiences in scientific research activities, education and training.

Prof. Dr. Chu Pham Ngoc Son was born in 1936 and earned a doctoral degree at the University of Delaware in the US in 1962. He was awarded the professor title in 1980. He was a teacher at the Science University of Saigon (now known as Vietnam National University-HCMC University of Science) from 1962 to the present.

Prof. Dr. Chu Pham Ngoc Son published 200 scientific reports in specialized magazines, has five projects that were put into production, and released many textbooks and treatises on general chemistry and chemical thermodynamics.

As a National Assembly deputy for three terms, Vice Chairman of the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations, and Chairman of the HCMC Chemical Association for many years, Prof. Dr. Chu Pham Ngoc Son also made outstanding contributions to the country and HCMC. He was awarded the Second and Third-Class Labor Medals, and many other noble medals.

Ms. Phan Thi No was born in 1930. She was the first Vice Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training in the 1975-1978 period and then Vice President of the city’s Committee for Mothers and Children Protection.

On the same day, another delegation of officials of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC led by Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Le Hong Son paid visits to typical teachers.

The delegation paid a visit and offered incense to commemorate the late Assoc.Prof.Dr. Tran Chi Dao, former Deputy Minister of Education and Training and former Director of the Vietnam National University (VNU) -HCMC.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Le Hong Son extended her appreciation for the significant contributions of the late Assoc.Prof.Dr. Tran Chi Dao to the education sector of the country and HCMC.

He hoped that generations of Mr. Tran Chi Dao’s family would continue to make contributions to the education area’s development.

Assoc.Prof.Dr. Tran Chi Dao was appointed to several leadership positions and received the Second-class Independence Medal, the first-class Anti-American Resistance Medal, the Second-class Labor Medal, and a 55-year Party membership badge.

The delegation also visited the family of the late Professor. Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Giao, former Vice Director of VNU-HCMC, former Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, former Principal of the HCMC General University (now known as VNU-HCM University of Social Sciences and Humanities), and former Chairman of the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Giao made many contributions to the sectors of education and training, scientific research, and management tasks of social activities.

He was awarded titles, including People’s Teacher, the Second and Third-Class Labor Medal, the third-class Anti-American Resistance Medal, and many prestigious medals and certificates of merit.