HCMC leader urges to implement Project 06

Admnistrative procedures are carried out digitally

In order to facilitate the national digital transformation for the period of 2022 - 2025, with a vision to 2030 (Project 06), Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has urged directors of departments, agencies, and sectors, as well as chairmen of district, county, and Thu Duc City People’s Committees, to promptly instruct their agencies and units to prioritize the implementation of the tasks related to deploying the Project on developing applications of population data, identification, and electronic authentication.

The chairwoman especially emphasized on the acceleration of the digitization of records and the results of administrative procedures. Moreover, she urged responsible departments, agencies to meet the targets for the rate of digitization of records and the results of administrative procedures, the rate of issuing electronic results of administrative procedures, the rate of exploiting and reusing digitized information and data to promote digital transformation and improve the quality of services for people and businesses.

Amongst responsible departments and agenciesThe Department of Information and Communications is tasked with promptly finalizing the upgrading of Ho Chi Minh City's e-government architecture into compliance with the 3.0 e-Government framework and putting into operation the Coordination and Operation Portal for Ho Chi Minh City’s digital government. Plus, it will also build and implement the Ho Chi Minh City Intelligent Operations Center. Notably, it will advise the municipal People’s Committee to issue a list of administrative procedures that do not provide paper results.

Furthermore, the emphasis is on digitizing and refining the digitized outcomes of records and administrative process decisions. The Department of Information and Communications is also responsible for reviewing, standardizing, and digitizing application forms to reduce at least 20 percent of the information required to be declared, based on the reuse of digitized data

The Department of Planning and Investment is assigned to coordinate with the Government Office, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and related units to integrate, connect, and share business data between the National Database on Business Registration and the National Public Service Portal, as well as Ho Chi Minh City’s administrative procedure resolution information system.

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center is now making rapid progress in the implementation and operation of a unified mobile application for the southern metropolis (City Citizen App). At the same time, it is completing improvements and upgrades to Ho Chi Minh City’s administrative procedure resolution information system, enhancing the quality of public services for citizens.

The Department of Justice is responsible for coordinating with relevant units to urgently issue identification documents for special populations, prioritizing children and adolescents. In cases where it is not possible to verify or determine citizen information, a list should be made and solutions for each specific case should be proposed. The city People’s Committee will issue the guidance for specific cases.

By Dong Son - Translated by Anh Quan