HCMC leader receives leaders of Japan’s Nagoya City, Samsung CE Complex HCMC

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc yesterday received H.E. Natsume Nagato, Honourable Consul of Vietnam in Aichi Prefecture's Nagoya City, Japan during his visit and working trip to the city.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders take a commemorative photo with H.E. Natsume Nagato, Honourable Consul of Vietnam in Aichi Prefecture's Nagoya City, Japan. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

According to Honorary Consul Natsume Nagato, 70,000 Vietnamese are studying and working in Aichi Prefecture. The locality serves as a bridge to strengthen relations with Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general.

At the meeting, H.E. Natsume Nagato expressed his gratitude to Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership for supporting the establishment of a Japanese-standard maternity dental clinic at Tu Du Hospital. This achievement resulted from the close and effective cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Nagoya.

In the upcoming time, Nagoya will continue to strengthen its relationship with Ho Chi Minh City through two projects, comprising the recovery of precious metals from waste in public hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City and a project to prevent medical incidents through Official Development Assistance (ODA) funding of the Japanese Government.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc highly appreciated Honorary Consul Natsume Nagato’s efforts in enhancing relations between Japanese localities and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as the broader Vietnam-Japan relationship.

The recent cooperation activities between the two sides in charity, healthcare, and environmental protection have been impressive, including free surgeries for children with cleft lips and cleft palates.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc agreed to support the new projects initiated by Honorary Consul Natsume Nagato and urged relevant agencies in HCMC to coordinate their implementation.

The city's leadership is ready to facilitate and accelerate the completion of the projects.

On the same day, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc also met with Mr. Kwon Choon Ki, General Director of Samsung CE Complex Ho Chi Minh City (SEHC).

At the meeting, Mr. Kwon Choon Ki introduced the investment and development progress of Samsung Vietnam to Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders.

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc praised Samsung Vietnam's operations, particularly its factory in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, which has continuously expanded production and exports, contributing significantly to the city’s development.

The Ho Chi Minh City Chairman affirmed that the city would soon take action to resolve Samsung's challenges in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Chi Minh City leader takes a commemorative photo with the leader of Samsung SEHC. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Additionally, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc encouraged Samsung Vietnam to expedite the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) center in Ho Chi Minh City and to facilitate technology transfer to the city.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong