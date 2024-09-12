HCMC leader receives delegation from Indian Chamber of Commerce

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan this afternoon received Rajeev Singh, General Director of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan this afternoon receives and works with a delegation from the Indian Chamber of Commerce. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

At the reception, the Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee praised the relationship between Vietnam and India, which was established by President Ho Chi Minh and the great leader of the masses in India Mahatma Gandhi.

The relationship has been continuously nurtured and preserved by leaders of both nations through different periods.

India is now one of the top foreign investors in Vietnam.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan indicated that the city has launched numerous activities in 2024 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He highly appreciated ICC's efforts to open its representative office in Ho Chi Minh City that would bring new investment and cooperation opportunities between Indian and Ho Chi Minh City businesses.

Besides, the city’s leader informed that the ICC has been interested in the sectors of green development, digital transformation, high technology, semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) which have opted for Ho Chi Minh City's development strategy as well as are the strengths of the partner.

On the side of India, General Director of the Indian Chamber of Commerce Rajeev Singh highlighted the long-standing cooperative relationship between the ICC and Vietnam.

According to him, the ICC has frequently sent business delegations from India to Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, to learn about investment opportunities and as well as receive numerous delegations of Vietnamese business to India.

He added that the ICC opened 11 offices in India and 27 representative offices worldwide, playing a key role in fostering trade and investment relations.

Moreover, the ICC also has strengths in the sectors of infrastructure, agriculture, education and logistics. Notably, the ICC has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with 30 universities in Vietnam to foster educational and training cooperation.

On this occasion, the ICC sent 16 Indian companies to Vietnam. Among them, some Indian AI companies expected to invest into the development of young human resources in the field.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Huyen Huong