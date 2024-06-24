HCMC leader receives Australian Government Special Envoy, business delegation

Mr. Vo Van Hoan expressed high appreciation for the delegation's visit and emphasized that the friendly and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Australia is continuously developing.

HCMC leader and Australian delegates take a commemorative photo.

On June 24, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, met with Mr. Nicholas Moore, Special Envoy for South East Asia, and a delegation of Australian businesses during their visit to promote cooperation and investment opportunities in HCMC.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan (third from the left) speaks at the meeting.

During the meeting, Mr. Vo Van Hoan expressed high appreciation for the delegation's visit and emphasized that the friendly and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Australia is continuously developing. This development is especially significant as the two countries recently upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024, opening up a framework for multifaceted cooperation for businesses and citizens of both countries.

The two sides discussed specific steps to take in the coming time to raise awareness and understanding, expand market access opportunities, and cooperate to improve business capacities, aiming to realize innovative initiatives that benefit both sides. This aligns with Australia's national strategy, "Investment: Australia's Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040," to promote bilateral trade and investment between Australia and Southeast Asian countries.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan noted that among the ten strategic economic objectives for Southeast Asia by 2040 set by the Australian Government and the eight areas of enhanced cooperation between the two countries, HCMC has the potential to effectively implement all of them. These objectives are well-aligned with the city's dynamic changes, including green growth and digital transformation, which are global development trends.

The Australian delegation at the meeting

Impressed by the dynamism and development of HCMC, Mr. Nicholas Moore, the Australian Government's Special Envoy for Southeast Asia, stated that Australian businesses see significant potential in the city and are eager to collaborate.

During this visit, besides focusing on cooperation in digital economy development and startup support, the Australian delegation will establish priority groups in areas, such as fintech, high-tech agriculture, cybersecurity, and education, in Vietnam. It will support businesses to find the most effective cooperation opportunities, aiming to realize initiatives that not only bring prosperity to both sides but also contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

According to the plan, on June 25, the Australian Consulate General in HCMC will hold an information session for Vietnamese provinces and businesses interested in developing bilateral trade and investment with Australia. The session will be led by Mr. Nicholas Moore and Ms. Louise Adams, Australian Business Champion to Vietnam.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan