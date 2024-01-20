HCMC leader prompts Sagri to apply green technology in agricultural production

Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan required Sagri to speed up high-tech application in agricultural production in accordance with the standards and process of applying green technology.

The content was mentioned at a conference summarizing production and business activities, Party building in 2023; carrying out directions and tasks in 2024 hosted by the Party Committee of the Saigon Agriculture Incorporation Company One Member Limited Liability (Sagri) yesterday.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan attended the conference.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the conference. (Photo: Thu Huong)

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan highly appreciated the solidarity and consensus of Sagri on the implementation of economic development tasks together with Party building in 2023.

Delegates including Mr. Hoan spent much time at the conference to analyze the general situation of State enterprises managed by the city, including Sagri.

According to Deputy Chairman Hoan, Sagri has basically maintained stability during the difficult period but has not made any breakthroughs. Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan said that enterprises are narrowing business and production activities instead of expansion like in previous years.

Therefore, Mr. Hoan directed each officer and employee of Sagri to promote dynamism and creativity, proactively make proposals and give consultations to create more effective activities and production.

Regarding regulations on joint ventures, Deputy Chairman Hoan encouraged Sagri to boost the joint venture activities by using the capital under the law.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visits the booths displaying Sagri's agricultural products. (Photo: Viet Dung)

In term of Party building, the Party Committee of Sagri needs to well implement the leadership of the political system in accordance with democratic centralism in activities operation.

Of which, it is important to ensure the principles of democratic centralism, collective leadership, individual responsibility, internal unity and internal consensus; strictly conduct inspection and monitoring oprations.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong