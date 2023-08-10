HCMC leader affirms to help new Consul General of New Zealand finish his duties

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City leaders will help newly-appointed Consul General of New Zealand Scott James.

At the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City leaders will help newly-appointed Consul General of New Zealand Scott James to finish his duties while receiving the head of New Zealand consulate general yesterday afternoon.

He also congratulated Mr. Scott James who was appointed to be consul general in Ho Chi Minh City believing that the new Consul General had a successful term. Chairman Phan Van Mai affirmed that leaders of Ho Chi Minh City always accompany to help the New Zealand Consulate General and the Consul General to fulfill their tasks for the contribution to the relationship between New Zealand and Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman Phan Van Mai thanked the new Consul General Scott James for sharing the cooperation plan with the southern largest city in the coming time and pledged to work together with the Consulate General of New Zealand to promote trade cooperation, tourism and cultural exchange.

Furthermore, he wished to welcome many New Zealand business delegations to visit Ho Chi Minh City for seeking investment opportunities. Chairman Phan Van Mai believed that the two sides still have a lot of potential for cooperation in areas such as the digital economy, green transformation, education, health care, and transportation.

New Zealand Consul General Scott James thanked the Ho Chi Minh City government for creating good conditions for the consulate general in the past time and looks forward to continued support in the future.

Mr. Scott James said that New Zealand wishes to strengthen cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City in education, trade, and tourism. According to the New Zealand Consulate General, some New Zealand delegations are about to visit Vietnam to promote cooperation projects on tourism and aviation. In particular, New Zealand planned to open a New Zealand - Vietnam direct route.

Consul General Scott James also said that the Consulate General of New Zealand and himself are willing to help connect Ho Chi Minh City and New Zealand businesses.