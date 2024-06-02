HCMC launches Summer Volunteer Campaign 2024

A ceremony to launch the Ho Chi Minh City Summer Volunteer Campaign 2024 took place at a park along the Saigon River on the side of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City on June 2 morning.

Numerous young people join the send-off ceremony of Summer Volunteer Campaign 2024 on June 2 morning.

Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union in collaboration with Vietnam Youth Federation and the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Ho Chi Minh City held the ceremony.

Representing the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union were Secretary of the Central Committee of the Youth Union and Chairwoman of the Central Pioneer Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang; General Secretary and Office Chief of the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Nga.

On the side of Ho Chi Minh City, there was the presence of Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen; Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep; Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Youth Federation Ngo Minh Hai.

Representatives from the Consulate Generals of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, the Kingdom of Cambodia and Malaysia in Ho Chi Minh City; the standing boards of the provincial and municipal Youth Unions and approximately 5,000 delegates, members of youth unions, young people and volunteers were present at the launching ceremony.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai attends and speaks at the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai shared that the summer volunteer programs and campaigns have taken place mostly in Ho Chi Minh City over the passing years and continue to spread and develop to other provinces and cities nationwide.

He expressed his joyfulness that young people from the armed forces in the city and international students would continue to accompany and participate in this year’s summer volunteer campaign; thereby showing the spirit of living for the community, responsibility, compassion and youthful enthusiasm.

Additionally, the Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee hoped to continue receiving support from the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and other localities so that the volunteers, youth and soldiers of Ho Chi Minh City could fulfill their duties.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Students' Association in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Thu Ha stated that the two-month campaign is expected to attract more than one million volunteers jointly participating in numerous works and meaningful activities in various localities of the country and neighboring country of Laos.

The activists are releasing fish at Saigon River Park to replenish aquatic resources for the Saigon River basin

Right after the send-off ceremony, the Steering Committee and Organizing Committee for the 2024 summer volunteer programs and campaigns launched various volunteer activities such as releasing fish at Saigon River Park to replenish aquatic resources for the Saigon River basin; clearing, cleaning and planting trees in the area of the Ho Chi Minh City Children's Palace project; introducing a team for the digital transformation project in An Phu Ward, Thu Duc City; training on fire prevention and rescue at Sadora Apartment, Thu Thiem Ward along with many other programs and activities.

