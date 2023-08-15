HCMC launches large-scale patrol to control passenger, cargo transport means

The traffic police will check and control passenger vehicles and container goods transport to reduce traffic accidents on National Highway 1 and Tran Van Giau Street.

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the municipal Department of Public Security in collaboration with Binh Tan District Police and Binh Chanh District Police organized a ceremony to launch a patrol for the above-mentioned means of transport.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Binh, Deputy Head of the PC08 said that the units would strengthen patrol and control in roads where traffic accidents often occur, inappropriate passenger pick-up and drop-off areas; port warehouses, industrial parks, major highways and so on.

Additionally, the units will concentrate on drug and alcohol tests to drivers; and checking end-of-life vehicles, vehicles that are overdue for registration, overloaded vehicles, oversized goods transport and speeding.