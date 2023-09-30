HCMC launches Digital Transformation Week 2023

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications yesterday afternoon held a press conference to announce the city's Digital Transformation Week 2023 in response to National Digital Transformation Day 2023.

The organizers said that in addition to communication activities to raise people's awareness of the benefits of digital transformation, this year's Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Week with the theme ‘Digital data mining, successful digital transformation’ also includes competitions on digital transformation, digital change, AI application in many fields.

Specifically, the city launched the emulation movement named Exploring Digital Data to promote the innovation spirit - a mindset that actively seeks change rather than waiting to adapt to change in young people and replicate shining examples.

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City will exhibit technology products and solutions designed according to the three pillars of digital society, digital economy, and digital government on October 4 and 5. The exhibition includes booths for Smarthome, Fintech, Edtech, and Healthtech introducing business digital transformation solutions, digital infrastructure, digital platforms, public services, and utilities serving people and authorities. In addition, the event also has a dedicated area for digital startups.

Many competitions such as the competition to learn knowledge about digital transformation with the theme ‘City Youth - Pioneers in Digital Transformation’ and Artificial Intelligence Challenge Contest (AI Challenge) Ho Chi Minh City 2023 were also organized aiming to encourage young people to make innovations. Additionally, the city will hold a program where leaders will meet outstanding students in the information technology and AI majors.

In the field of publishing and printing, the city will launch Nguyen An Ninh Digital Library - Southern Topic (test version), introduce the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Digital Library and organize an exhibition of books on transformation as well as a seminar on how to build a smart publishing house.

The highlight of the Digital Transformation Week is a series of seminars and exhibitions about technology and life on October 4 and 5 and exhibitions about digital data exploration, and successful digital transformation on October 17 and 18.

During October 2023, Ho Chi Minh City also announced, introduced and listened to people's opinions about the city's digital platforms in 2023 in addition to promoting supply and demand between businesses, between businesses and consumers. Businesses are encouraged to organize promotional programs and activities to encourage access and stimulate demand for digital products and services.