HCMC launches 6 solutions for logistics development

The Propaganda Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has just held a meeting for the city’s important reports in May 2023.



In the meeting, nearly 300 participants listened to the key presentation of Director Bui Ta Hoang Vu of the HCMC Industry and Trade Department name ‘Project on Logistics Development in HCMC until 2025, with an Orientation to 2030’. The content focuses on the six practical solutions for the growth of logistics in HCMC:

_developing logistics infrastructure;

_applying information technology in logistics;

_developing suitable human resources;

_promoting the use of logistics services;

_creating inter-region cooperation and connections;

_perfecting necessary mechanisms and policies.

Following that, Dr. Architect Nguyen Anh Tuan – Deputy Secretary of the Party’s Committee of the HCMC Planning and Architecture Department – delivered his speech named ‘Planning Tasks in the Current Urban Development Context’.

He stressed that the HCMC Planning and Architecture Department has successfully created an application for planning information and planning management based on the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) platform. The app has been downloaded and installed 8.4 million times by smart phone users, while the number of visitors to the corresponding website is nearly 5 million.