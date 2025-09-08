HCMC International Travel Expo 2025 lures over 46,000 visitors

Within the framework of the 19th Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo 2025 (ITE HCMC 2025), international buyers, journalists and TikTok influencers from various countries and territories continued to experience remarkable memories in Ho Chi Minh City.

Partners are working with units across the Saigontourist Group network.

As part of the expo at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Tan My Ward, participants joined destination tours and culinary experiences across the city from September 4 to September 8.



About 250 guests from overseas markets took part in the program.



This year’s event featured an expanded scale in association with the 2025 Export Forum and the “Connecting the International Supply Chain” conference.



At the Tourism Promotion Organization (TPO) Best Awards 2025, the city was honored with the Tourism Marketing Award thanks to its campaign “Find Your Vibes.”



The award, which was a part of the General Assembly of the Tourism Promotion Organization (TPO) for Global Cities, recognizes innovative marketing strategies that enhance destination value and promote sustainable growth.



The “Find Your Vibes” campaign was praised for capturing the city’s dual identity, being rooted in rich cultural traditions while embracing a modern, dynamic spirit.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong