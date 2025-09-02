Import-export operations remain active during National Day holiday

According to the Management Board of the Lao Cai Border Gate Economic Zone, cross-border trade at Kim Thanh International Road Border Gate II in Lao Cai Province remained active during this year’s four-day National Day holiday.

Over 500 vehicles were processed through customs daily, ensuring seamless cross-border movement of goods.

To meet the increased workload, authorities have proactively carried out full-time monitoring and operational measures over the holiday.

The border guard has worked with relevant agencies to manage vehicle flows, maintain security, and ensure safe cargo transport. Customs, quarantine and border staff were on standby to handle procedures swiftly and address any operational issues within their jurisdiction.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong