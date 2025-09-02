Business

Import-export operations remain active during National Day holiday

SGGP

According to the Management Board of the Lao Cai Border Gate Economic Zone, cross-border trade at Kim Thanh International Road Border Gate II in Lao Cai Province remained active during this year’s four-day National Day holiday.

Over 500 vehicles were processed through customs daily, ensuring seamless cross-border movement of goods.

To meet the increased workload, authorities have proactively carried out full-time monitoring and operational measures over the holiday.

The border guard has worked with relevant agencies to manage vehicle flows, maintain security, and ensure safe cargo transport. Customs, quarantine and border staff were on standby to handle procedures swiftly and address any operational issues within their jurisdiction.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

import-export operations National Day holiday Lao Cai Border Gate Economic Zone cross-border trade

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn