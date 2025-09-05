Vietnam Int'l Sourcing 2025 Opens in HCMC, attracting global retailers

Vietnam International Sourcing 2025 (VIS 2025) officially opened on September 4 in Ho Chi Minh City, drawing more than 300 international buyers from 60 countries and territories.

Among the participants are leading global retail corporations, including Walmart, Amazon, IKEA, H&M, Central Retail, and AEON.

The event not only provides a direct gateway for Vietnamese products to enter global distribution networks but also serves as a strategic opportunity to elevate Vietnam’s export capabilities. It aligns with the nation’s ambition to achieve a 12 percent growth in export turnover by 2025.

Vietnamese product categories draw strong interest from international buyers. (Photo: SGGP)

Driving force from the surge in international buyers

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang stated that the import-export growth target of 12 percent for 2025 is entirely achievable, provided Vietnamese enterprises effectively seize the current wave of interest from international buyers. In 2024, Vietnam’s exports reached US$405 billion, up 14.3 percent year-on-year, with 37 product categories surpassing the US$1 billion mark. In the first seven months of 2025, total import-export turnover has already approached US$515 billion, a 16.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year. These figures clearly reflect the strong recovery momentum of the economy and provide a solid foundation for confidently achieving goals this year, Deputy Minister Phan Thi Thang emphasized.

According to Mr. Ta Hoang Linh, Director of the Department of Foreign Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, international buyers today are not only seeking competitively priced products but also prioritizing long-term supply capacity, reliability, and transparency within the value chain. This presents a significant opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to reposition themselves within the global distribution network.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

As a leading economic hub, Ho Chi Minh City regards VIS 2025 as a strategic opportunity to boost exports. Mr. Tran Phu Lu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), stated that the city will continue to support enterprises in accessing global distribution networks.

The fact that sourcing delegations are visiting factories and raw material areas directly will provide businesses with greater opportunities to secure long-term partnerships, rather than merely seasonal orders, he emphasized.

Mr. Paul Le, Vice President of Central Retail Vietnam, affirmed that VIS 2025 presents a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese products to expand exports through Central Group’s distribution networks in Thailand and the region.

A representative from AEON Vietnam also underscored the importance of traceability and green standards, considering them prerequisites for Vietnamese goods to successfully penetrate the Japanese market.

Not merely waiting for opportunities, many domestic enterprises have proactively prepared. Mr. Diep Nam Hai, CEO of Cholimex Food Joint Stock Company, hoped to establish strategic partnerships aimed at deepening the presence of Vietnamese food products in demanding markets.

In the textile and garment sector, Mr. Tran Van Phu, Chairman of B’Lao–Scavi Group, emphasized that Vietnam's textile and fashion industry can transform its cost advantages into brand value through sustainable cooperation agreements. According to him, VIS 2025 offers a key opportunity to connect responsible fashion models with the global supply chain.

More than 3,000 pre-scheduled B2B meetings and an estimated 5,000 spontaneous interactions are carried out at exhibition booths. (Photo: SGGP)

From sourcing to tangible contracts

More than 3,000 pre-scheduled B2B meetings and an estimated 5,000 spontaneous interactions at exhibition booths are expected to take place, offering Vietnamese businesses direct access to buyers with clear purchasing intent, shortening the distance from connection to signing orders.

A representative from Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, stated that the company is actively seeking partners capable of providing stable supply chains that meet sustainable standards.

Vietnam is emerging as a key destination in Walmart’s supply diversification strategy, the representative affirmed.

With a global network of more than 10,700 stores, if just a few Vietnamese product groups successfully penetrate, the contract value can reach hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars.

Vietnamese product categories draw strong interest from international buyers. (Photo: SGGP)

Not only does Ho Chi Minh City have many localities that also proactively participated. On September 6, Tay Ninh Province is set to welcome 150 business delegations from 24 countries, including major retail and distribution corporations, for an on-site market exploration.

This marks a new approach; rather than solely inviting international buyers to trade fairs in Ho Chi Minh City, local authorities are now bringing them directly to the provinces, facilitating on-the-spot partnerships and contract signings with local businesses and cooperatives.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, signing cooperation agreements during VIS 2025 is entirely feasible.

Key product categories, including processed agricultural goods, textiles and garments, leather and footwear, furniture, food items, spices, and packaging, have already attracted scheduled meetings with international buyers.

Mr. Ta Hoang Linh, Director of the Department of Foreign Market Development, hoped that a significant number of contracts would be signed on-site, laying the groundwork for long-term partnerships.

From an international consultancy perspective, Mr. Nguyen Viet Long, Deputy General Director of Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited (EY Vietnam), emphasized that VIS 2025 is not merely a trade opportunity but also a litmus test for Vietnamese enterprises.

The event will assess their ability to meet ESG standards, ensure supply chain transparency, and reduce carbon emissions, all of which are critical prerequisites for maintaining long-term contracts with multinational corporations.

A representative from H&M Group, a Swedish multinational fast fashion retailer, also emphasized that sustainability and social responsibility standards are “non-negotiable entry tickets” to the global supply chain.

VIS 2025 is therefore more than just a product showcase; it is a platform where export agreements can take tangible form.

The participation of over 300 international buyer delegations, coupled with proactive preparations by both local businesses and provincial authorities, underscores Vietnam’s growing role as a strategic sourcing destination.

With strong support from the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ho Chi Minh City government, the target of a 12 percent export growth in 2025 is considered feasible, signaling the potential for Vietnamese products to climb higher in the global value chain.

By Ai Van—Translated by Kim Khanh